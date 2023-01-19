RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop after finding more than 70 pounds of drugs on Wednesday, January 18.

Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep SUV on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy developed probable cause that the suspect may be involved in drug trafficking.

Another deputy and his K9 partner “Voodoo” responded to the scene. Voodoo gave the deputies a positive alert on the vehicle. After a search, RCSO officials said the deputies found about 74 pounds of methamphetamine in the cargo area of the vehicle.

K-9 Deputy Voodoo with 74 pounds of methamphetamine (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

Pedro Soso (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver, Pedro Soso, 51, of Acworth, Georgia, was placed under arrest for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and transported to the Rankin County Jail. Soso is awaiting his initial appearance in court.