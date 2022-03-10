MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County School District (MCSD) is waiting on the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to complete a traffic circulation study before moving forward with opening Mannsdale Sixth Grade School.

According to The Northside Sun, the traffic study is focusing on the movement through Mississippi Highway 463 and Stribling Road intersection.

The original date for the school’s opening was May 2023. However, the study pushed it back to Fall 2023 and students accessing the building in January 2024.

More information on the next steps for the school’s progression will be available at the conclusion of the traffic study.