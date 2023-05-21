JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Trail of Honor made a stop in Jackson on Saturday, May 20.

This year’s event featured life-like reenactments of different wars and battles throughout history, spanning from the French and Indian War to modern day.

Visitors are able to see what life was like during war times, as well as learn about the weapons, equipment and roles played during the war.

The Trail of Honor also remembers more than 58,000 Americans who lost their lives with a memorial wall.

“I know some of the names on those walls. I know the families of the names. There’s just a brotherhood, a camaraderie, a sisterhood from all of those that wore the uniform. It doesn’t matter what branch you were in. It doesn’t matter if you saved the seas, if you ran the rivers, if you walked in the sand or you walked in the jungle, the fact is you laced your boots up, and you agreed to take that wall with your comrades,” said David McElroy, the director of the Trail of Honor.

“I’m a Vietnam veteran, so I’ve had difficulty through the years dealing with it. And sometimes it’s really good to get out here and show people what it’s like, not necessarily being able to go through it. That’s why I do it. I don’t do it for the for playing cowboys or anything like that. I do it strictly to show people what they were doing,” said Paul Lampton, a reenactor for the event.

The Trail of Honor will also be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. It is free to attend.