Trailer stolen from Ridgeway Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a flatbed trailer was stolen.
According to officers, the theft happened in the 1400 block of West Ridgeway Street in early April 2019.
Surveillance video showed a car driving away with the flatbed trailer attached to it. The driver is wanted for felony theft.
If you know who the driver is, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
