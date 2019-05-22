JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a flatbed trailer was stolen.

According to officers, the theft happened in the 1400 block of West Ridgeway Street in early April 2019.

Surveillance video showed a car driving away with the flatbed trailer attached to it. The driver is wanted for felony theft.

If you know who the driver is, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

