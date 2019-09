The Jackson Police Department needs help identifying the individuals seen in the pictures and video.

The suspects are wanted for trailer theft, from the 3100 block of Revere Street in late August.

According to JPD via Twitter, the suspects’ vehicle appears to be an early model Chevy S-10.

If anyone has any information, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.