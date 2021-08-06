Trailwood Drive closed to through traffic for weekend in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Public Works has closed Trailwood Drive starting at 211 Trailwood to Pebble Lane to through traffic. Road closure and detours will be in place throughout the weekend (August 6-8).

According to the City of Clinton, crews are working to make necessary sewer and water point upgrades in preparation for the entirety of Trailwood to be paved by AdCamp this month.

City leaders leader said residents to the west of Pebble Lane may access their houses from Clinton-Raymond Road. Residents to the east of the closure may utilize Springridge Road.

“We regret the inconvenience this closure will have on our residents, but replacing this critical infrastructure is necessary to protect our infrastructure prior to repaving,” stated Philip Lilley, Public Works Director.