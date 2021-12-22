WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A train derailed in Warren County near the Bovina community around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said several cars of the Kansas City Southern Freight Train derailed near Bovina Drive and I-20. He said some of the cars contained hazardous materials but there was no leakage.

The cause of the derailment is unknown and no injuries or other involved vehicles were reported.

Pace said neighbors who live south of I-20 will not be able to cross Bovina Drive until Wednesday, December 22. He recommended using Warrior Trail, instead.