BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A freight train derailed in Brookhaven just after 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

The Daily Leader reported portions of the track came apart in the crossing on Monticello Street. The train had to stop until the damage could be assessed.

According to Police Chief Kenneth Collins, drivers should expect the crossing to be blocked for a long time.

Alternate routes include Highway 84 and Dale Trail south of downtown Brookhaven, as well as Industrial Park Road.