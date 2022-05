FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police responded to a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler on Friday, May 20.

Police said traffic on Old Flowood Drive between Highway 80 and Highway 468 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time due to the accident.

Courtesy: Flowood Police Dept.

Courtesy: Flowood Police Dept.

According to investigators, the driver of the 18-wheeler and crew of the Canadian National are all accounted for and are okay.