Train vs. car crash on Prentiss Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a collision between a train and a vehicle.
According to the department's Twitter page, the accident happened on Prentiss Street near Forticiation Street Monday night.
Police said the vehicle suffered severe damage, but the driver is not seriously hurt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Biden promises border plan soon to counter Trump policy
- Trump promises more hurricane relief for Florida Panhandle
- Slain teen charged attacker in Colorado school shooting
- Police tow No. 2 leader of Venezuela congress to jail in car