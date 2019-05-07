Local News

Train vs. car crash on Prentiss Street

Posted: May 07, 2019 06:11 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a collision between a train and a vehicle.

According to the department's Twitter page, the accident happened on Prentiss Street near Forticiation Street Monday night.

Police said the vehicle suffered severe damage, but the driver is not seriously hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

