JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Transportation Connection (Trans-Con) and City of Jackson’s Jobs for Jacksonians program will host job fair on Thursday, June 2.

The event will take place at the Jackson Medical Mall at 350 West Woodrow Wilson Avenue from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

CDL transit drivers are wanted. Employers are also hiring CNAs and phlebotomists, among other positions. Applications for training will be available onsite.

Here are the participating organizations: