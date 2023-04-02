JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Trans Program and P-Flag hosted the 2023 Transgender Day of Visibility Celebration at Fondren Park on Saturday.

The family-friendly event featured more than a dozen LGBTQ vendors and activist groups like the Campaign for Southern Equality and Human Rights Campaign of Mississippi, as well as music, drag performances and kid’s games.

Transgender Day of Visibility is a day dedicated to uplifting transgender and nonconforming individuals while spreading awareness.

“Transgender Day of Visibility is very important to visualize transgender individuals in the flesh and to understand that the world now in every community that we do exist, and we exist in great numbers. So, every community has a trans person, it’s definitely important to make sure that we are seen,” said trans activist Janea Hunter.

“This is honestly an event to showcase how wonderful transgenderism can be and how just like there’s so much joy and love and happiness in our community. It’s important to be a part of that and to show that like it’s not all the bad things you see on TV,” said trans activist Gwenevier Peavy.

Transgender activists say Transgender Day of Visibility is more important than ever as laws banning transgender procedures are being considered across the United States.