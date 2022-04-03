JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizations joined together to bring visibility to a growing group of people in the Jackson community.

People came from near and far to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility in Fondren Park. The event honored those who uplift the achievements of non-conforming gender individuals, while also bringing awareness to transgender rights.

The day was planned to be celebrated with a peaceful event. Protestors were present at the event, as well. Attendees continued to celebrate the evening as planned.

“We’d love for our voices to be heard, especially on the state level. There’s a lot of things happening statewide and nationally that’s hurting transgender people. We hope we can show that these people aren’t dangerous. Trans and non-binary people aren’t here to hurt anyone. They want to live their lives, be safe and be supported,” said Capitol City Pride Board of Directors Lucas Posey.

Posey said it’s important for people to know that transgender rights resources are available because transgender rights are human rights.