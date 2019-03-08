Transgender woman says daycare center discriminated against her Video Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A transgender Jackson woman is accusing the owner of Jerry’s Little Lamb Learning Lab of not allowing her to continue to be hired because she was born a man.

Twenty-six-year-old Katrina Kelley who is a transgender woman says as soon as the owner found out she was born a man the interview process abruptly stopped.

“On my ID it says Female but I was born a male,” said Kelley.

Kelley says she interviewed at Jerry’s Little Lamb Learning Lab in North Jackson.

She alleges, all was positive and was even able to work for a day then offered an opportunity for a full time job.

“I got there Tuesday morning at 9 o’clock I worked a full day with the kids and everything,” she said.

Kelly was asked to provide a birth certificate which shows she was born a male.

“I thought everything was great they were like oh okay you’re going to work out well,” Kelley said . “They were happy and then when they found out and asked for the birth certificate then it’s like everything changed and then now they don’t answer my phone call and then I text her yesterday and asked her what was the update and she didn’t reply.”

When WJTV 12 asked the owner if she would speak on camera she denied the interview with Kelley.

Through follow-up questions she admits to interviewing Kelley, but argues there was not a position open despite texting her about the full-time position.

“She was in a job and I wasn’t hiring at the time,”Joann Lindsay the owner of Little Lamb Learning Lab said.

A few moments later J-P-D arrived on scene after the owner threatened to call her lawyer.

“Look I’m not about to answer any questions thank you I’m going to get my lawyer don’t call me no more bye bye thank you,” Lindsay said .

Katrina Kelly says she came forward because it’s hard for Trans-people to get good jobs and discrimination makes the process worse.

“It hurt and I’m just here to let the people know it’s real it’s not fake Mississippi is — there’s no law there’s no justice for it,” she said.

Currently Mississippi employers can refuse to hire people based on religious beliefs or moral convictions.

Story Updated at 5:52 pm

Twenty-six-year-old Katrina Kelley is a transgender woman. She says she was recently discriminated against when she applied for a job at a local daycare center.

She applied and made it through the first round of interviews at Jerry's Little Lamb Learning Center in north Jackson.

Kelley says JoAnn Lindsay, allowed her a trial day on the job. But, when Lindsay reviewed Kelley's birth certificate the hiring process came to an abrupt halt.

“It hurt and I’m just here to let the people know it’s real it’s not fake Mississippi is, there’s no law there’s no justice for it."

Under current law, Mississippi employers can refuse to hire people based on religious beliefs or moral convictions, including whether someone is transgender.

WJTV 12 asked the owner to talk about what happened but Lindsay initially refused to comment. While answering follow up questions she admitted to interviewing Kelley but argues there was not a position available, despite text messages to the contrary.

We asked Kelley if she had any previous experience in the childcare field, Kelly said no.