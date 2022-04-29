JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Public Transit Association (M.P.T.A.) held it’s annual Roadeo in Natchez the weekend of April 23.

More than 100 public transit workers from across the state of Mississippi took part in driving and skills competitions by using seven passenger buses, and 15 passenger vans to complete several obstacle courses and were judged on their proficiency.

The top three drivers in the van and bus categories will represent Mississippi in the National Community Transportation Association of America Roadeo May 13-14 in Louisville, Kentucky.