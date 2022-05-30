JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Travelers hitting the skies are feeling some delays at the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport this Memorial Day.

Across the nation, travelers are experiencing delays and flight cancellations due to staffing shortages.

“It’s been hard because online it says I have seats. I’m supposed to already be in security,” said traveler Mary Gray White.

For one traveler, she says she’s had no issues with her flight.

“It’s been amazing, actually. It’s been comfortable. I mean, minus all the time, but it’s pretty good,” says traveler Brittanii Molina.

AAA estimated three million Americans would be traveling by air over the weekend.