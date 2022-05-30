JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- Many Americans made plans to fly during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. However, some flyers might have experienced cancelations or delays.

According to all airlines, Memorial Day weekend is the kick-off for the summer travel season. This year will be one of the busiest, considering that travel is picking back up following COVID-19 shutdowns.

According to AAA, Thursday, May 26 was the busiest day. Monday, May 30 was expected to be the lightest.

What most airlines and passengers didn’t prepare for was the increased amount of delayed and cancelled flights that occurred. This is because many airlines were experiencing pilot shortages.

According to Flight Aware, as of Monday, May 30, there were a total of 9,131 delays and 1,370 cancelations across the United States. So far, there are 147 delays and 253 cancellations planned for Tuesday, May 31.

According to Flight Aware, there has been one delay and zero cancelations at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN). So far, neither is planned for Tuesday.

Leaders with Delta Airlines announced the company will be reducing services by 100 departures daily from July 1 to August 7. With Independence Day falling between these dates, there may be another major increase in cancellations and delays.

Even though JAN hasn’t experienced delays and cancellations like other airports across the U.S., many local travelers have concerns about flights outside of Jackson. travelers said they worry about what this could mean for upcoming holiday travel.

“I just came back from Atlanta and missed out on work today because of the cancellation. I wanted to fly out again for the 4th, but I’m not sure. I’m not too happy about missing out on work,” said Iyana Porter, a local traveler.

“I plan to fly out of the country in June and for the 4th. I’m a little worried, though, because I don’t want to get stuck,” said Brooke Williams, another local traveler.

Airlines are working to solve the issue.