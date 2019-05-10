Local News

Tree falls on two homes

Severe weathers causes tree to fall down

Posted: May 10, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A tree falls on top of two homes on Paden Street.

People in the area say their neighborhood has been fortunate for few storm damage or flooding this season.

One of the homeowners was in the process of moving out and not home when the tree fell. 

Neighbors confirmed the woman was not hurt.
 

