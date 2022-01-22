Tree giveaway to be held by Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host a tree giveaway during Tree Week from February 2 to February 5.

The Northside Sun reported bundles of bare root seedlings will be offered to Flora, Canton, Ridgeland and Madison neighbors.

According to the newspaper, the free bundle will include two White Oak trees, two Myrtle Oak trees and two Red Maple trees. One will be offered per person. The second bundle is $5 and includes two Red Crape Myrtle trees and two White Dogwood trees. Two will be offered per person. The third bundle is $20 and includes two Red Delicious Apple trees. The third bundle is only available to Madison County neighbors.

The bundles will be offered during the following schedule:

February 2 – Across from Corner Street Market Main Street in Flora from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

– Across from Corner Street Market Main Street in Flora from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. February 3 – At Courthouse Square in Canton from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

– At Courthouse Square in Canton from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. February 4 – At Ridgeland City Hall at 10 West School Street

– At Ridgeland City Hall at 10 West School Street February 5 – At Kroger on Colony Crossing in Madison from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or until supplies run out

Call Madison County SWCD at (601)-859-4272 Ext. 3 for more information.