JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers said they stopped two firearms from making their way onboard airplanes at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) this week.

According to the TSA, the most recent incident occurred on Monday, October 23 at 10:15 a.m. They said a male passenger presented his carry-on bag for screening and a TSA officer detected the image of a handgun inside.

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Police Department was notified and took possession of the weapon at the checkpoint. TSA officials said firearm was loaded.

This was the 25th gun confiscated at the airport this year, breaking the previous annual record of 24 guns.

“This trend is alarming and needs to be addressed with urgency,” said TSA Federal Security Director for the State of Mississippi Kim Jackson. “TSA has not forgotten the lessons our country learned from 9-11 and those who violate our policies will face heavy penalties and possibly criminal charges. Our Transportation Security Officers understand the gravity of our mission, and we remain dedicated to it. TSA has doubled the fines, so the consequences can be costly, but that doesn’t begin to compare to the cost of human lives that could be endangered.”

Individuals who bring their gun to a security checkpoint face a federal financial civil penalty that can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.