HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The trial for the man accused of killing a woman in 2018 began in Hinds County Circuit Court on Monday, December 6.

Prosecutors said Jason C. Garrett shot and killed Brittney Green on December 16, 2018, at convenience store on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case will be heard before Circuit Court Judge E. Faye Peterson.