Trial begins for man accused in 2018 homicide outside Woodrow Wilson Jasco

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The trial for the man accused in the deadly shooting that happened in February 2018 will begin on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Kareem Boykins has been charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault.

Boykins has been accused of killing Craig Johnson and injuring Corey Johnson during a shooting outside the Jasco on Woodrow Wilson Avenue. He was arrested in March 2018.

Police believe the shooting happened after an argument.