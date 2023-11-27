HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jury selection began on Monday in the trial for the woman accused of killing a mother and an infant during a crash in Hinds County two years ago.

Beth Ann White is on trial for the deaths of Allison Conaway and her infant son.

On Monday, the state and the defense asked potential jurors questions about the criminal case after going through 13 panels. More than a dozen witnesses will testify in the coming days.

White was indicted on four counts of aggravated DUI. Authorities said she was driving under the influence when she crashed into Conaway’s vehicle on Highway 18 in November 2021. Conaway’s other children were injured in the crash, and the two of them survived.

The state alleges White’s blood alcohol content level was .273% the night of the crash, which is nearly three times more than the legal limit.

“I think you know what? The evidence comes in, and it’ll be a very different picture from what it’s always been portrayed. And that’s just when I can sort of tell you at this time. I think it’ll be very different than what everyone thinks,” said Kevin Camp, White’s attorney.

The trial will continue with opening statements on Tuesday beginning at 9:00 a.m.