BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A trial date has been set for the father and son accused of firing shots at a former FedEx driver in Mississippi.

The Daily Leader reported the trial for Gregory Case and Brandon Case will start on August 15, 2023. They were each charged with attempted murder, conspiracy and shooting into a motor vehicle.

Brandon and Gregory Case were arrested after allegedly firing shots at D’Monterrio Gibson, who was a FedEx driver at the time. Gibson was delivering a package on Junior Trail NE.

Police said Gregory Case used his pickup truck to attempt to block the FedEx vehicle from exiting the drive.

Gibson fled the area and called his manager. Police said Brandon Case joined his father in the pickup truck, and they chased the delivery truck. According to investigators, Brandon Case repeatedly fired shots at the truck.

Police said the two men pursued the truck until it entered Interstate 55.

The father and son later surrendered to police on February 1, 2022. They were later released on bond.

Brandon Case (L) and Gregory Case (R) (Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Dept.)

In January 2023, Gibson filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Brookhaven, Police Chief Kenneth Collins and two men who allegedly fired shots at him. He claimed the defendants, the city and Chief Collins delayed the proper investigation of his claims and delayed the arrest of the defendants.

The lawsuit also stated FedEx sent Gibson back to work on the same route the following day after the incident.