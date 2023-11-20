JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A trial date has been set for the woman accused of causing a crash that killed a mother and infant in Hinds County.

The trial for Beth Ann White is scheduled to begin on November 27 at 11:00 a.m. in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Authorities said White was driving under the influence when she crashed into Allison Conaway’s vehicle on Highway 18 in Hinds County in November 2021. Conaway and her infant son were killed in the crash. Her two other children were injured.

During a previous court hearing, responding officers said White admitted to having two drinks when she was questioned by state troopers, but she refused to submit to a sobriety test.

White had previously been charged in three DUI cases.