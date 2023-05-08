LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Trial dates have been set for the father and son accused of firing shots at a former FedEx driver.

The Daily Leader reported Brandon and Gregory Case have been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy and shooting into a motor vehicle in connection to the January 2022 incident.

Motions will be heard on June 12, a call to trial will be on July 31, and the trial is set to begin on August 8 at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Brookhaven.

Brandon and Gregory Case were arrested after allegedly firing shots at D’Monterrio Gibson, who was a FedEx driver at the time. Gibson was delivering a package on Junior Trail NE.

Police said Gregory Case used his pickup truck to attempt to block the FedEx vehicle from exiting the drive.

Gibson fled the area and called his manager. Police said Brandon Case joined his father in the pickup truck, and they chased the delivery truck. According to investigators, Brandon Case repeatedly fired shots at the truck.

Police said the two men pursued the truck until it entered Interstate 55.

Brandon Case (L) and Gregory Case (R) (Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Dept.)

The father and son later surrendered to police on February 1, 2022. They were later released on bond.

In November 2022, a grand jury indicted both men on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy and shooting into a motor vehicle.

In January 2023, Gibson filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Brookhaven, Police Chief Kenneth Collins and two men who allegedly fired shots at him. He claimed the defendants, the city and Chief Collins delayed the proper investigation of his claims and delayed the arrest of the defendants.

The lawsuit also stated FedEx sent Gibson back to work on the same route the following day after the incident.