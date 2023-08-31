JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a mother and infant in Hinds County appeared in court on Thursday, August 31.

Both sides in the Beth Ann White asked for a continuance, and the request was granted by the judge. An official trial date has not been set.

Prosecutors said White was previously indicted on four counts of aggravated DUI, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years per count.

Authorities said White was driving under the influence when she crashed into Allison Conaway’s vehicle on Highway 18 in Hinds County in November 2021. Conaway and her infant son were killed in the crash. Her two other children were injured.

During a previous court hearing, responding officers said White admitted to having two drinks when she was questioned by state troopers, but she refused to submit to a sobriety test.

White had previously been charged in three DUI cases.