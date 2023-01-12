MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal trial against former Madison County Engineer Rudy Warnock was pushed back to April 3, 2023.

The Madison County Journal reported Warnock’s attorneys filed a motion to continue in December 2022. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi agreed to continue the case.

Warnock faces up to 30 years in federal prison if he’s found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges. The charges are related to work billed to Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017.

The indictments against Warnock were unsealed in November 2022. He pled not guilty at his initial appearance.