MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal trial against former Madison County Engineer Rudy Warnock has been pushed back to June 5, 2023.

The Madison County Journal reported that Warnock was initially scheduled to go to trial on April 3. According to an order filed on Wednesday, Warnock switched counsel from a three-man team to Jackson criminal defense attorneys.

Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud. The charges are related to work billed to Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017.

Warnock pled not guilty at his initial appearance. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.