CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State (MSU) Extension Service will host a half-day horticulture event for gardeners in Crystal Springs on Tuesday, June 21.

The First Day of Summer Field Day will feature several landscaping and horticulture seminars at the MSU Truck Crops Branch Experiment Station. Self-guided tours and guided walking tours of the ornamental trial gardens will be offered. Participants can vote for their top three favorite trial plants.

Extension Service agents and researchers will deliver seminars about urban tree care, secrets to raised-bed gardening and low-maintenance landscape design.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged for program planning purposes. The program will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Click here to register. Click here to learn more about the event.