Trial in Jackson: Mississippi’s mental health system “violates the Americans with Disabilities Act”

The U.S. Justice Department tells a federal judge that Mississippi provides “too few mental health services in the community and holds too many people in state hospitals,” according to a report from the Associated Press.



Federal officials argue that Mississippi’s current system violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.



In opening arguments Tuesday, lawyer Deena Fox urged U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves to intervene to force improvements in community services.



The state says the federal government is overreaching.

Lawyer James Shelson says Mississippi is progressing on its own. She says Reeves should give Mississippi time to make improvements, and not burden it with an overly expensive court order that demands too many services.



Reeves is hearing the case without a jury. The trial in Jackson could go six weeks or longer, and a decision is unlikely before late this year.