NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The trial for three men charged in connection to a 2018 double homicide has been set for Tuesday, March 1.

The Natchez Democrat reported Alisha Justice, 21, of Missouri City, Texas, and Tavonte White, 23, of Natchez, were found dead in a crashed car that had hit the Natchez Stewpot on November 8, 2018. The car had multiple bullet holes.

Natchez police arrested Jameco Davis, Kendarrius Davis and Jacqlaurence Jackson in connection to the double homicide in February 2021. They were each charged with the murder of Justice and White.

Jameco Davis (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Kendarrius Davis (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Jacqlaurence Jackson (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

The three men have remained in the Adams County Jail since their arrests. Kendarrius Davis was issued a $500,000 bond, but the other two suspects were not.