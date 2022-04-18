JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Trial dates have been set for those involved in an alleged Hinds County Election Commission scandal.

The trial is scheduled for Monday, October 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Hinds County Courthouse. A status hearing is also set for Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Toni Johnson, Cedric Cornelius and Sudie Jones-Teague were charged in February 2022.

Johnson has been charged with fraud, embezzlement, and accepting a bribe. She allegedly used her position as a member of the Hinds County Election Commission (HCEC) to purchase two 85-inch televisions and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Toni Johnson (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Cedric Cornelius (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Sudie Jones-Teague (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Cornelius allegedly used his company, Apogee Group II, LLC, to work with Johnson to be paid without work being performed.

Cornelius and Teague-Jones have been charged with conspiracy, bribery and fraud.

All pretrial motions must be filed no later than September 9, 2022.