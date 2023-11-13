BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A trial date has been set for the Rankin County woman accused of embezzling from the Brandon High School band booster funds.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said the trial date for Donna Gladney Floyd, 42, of Pearl, has been set for April 29, 2024, after she was indicted in the case.

Rankin County deputies said they arrested Floyd on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Investigators said the case was first brought to their attention by the Rankin County School District and Brandon High School officials.

According to Bramlett, Floyd embezzled $45,000 from the Brandon High School band booster funds.