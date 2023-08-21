JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The trial for the man accused of killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis will begin on Monday, August 21.

William “Polo” Edwards was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County. He pled not guilty and was denied bond in the case.

Investigators said Edwards killed Davis inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Police identified Edwards as the suspect, and he was arrested after a chase in New Orleans on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Robert Davis (WJTV)

William Edwards (Courtesy: Orleans Parish Jail)

A Hinds County jury indicted Edwards more than three months after his arrest. His indictment noted that he was previously convicted of possession of cocaine in 1996 and false pretense in 1997.

Jury selection in Edwards’ trial began at the Hinds County Courthouse on Monday, August 21. Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m.