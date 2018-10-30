Trick or treat hours around the Metro
Pearl and Jackson celebrate tonight
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Due to inclement weather some areas have revised plans for Halloween.
Pearl and Jackson will hold trick or treating hour tonight, Tuesday, October 30.
Jackson's hours are from 4 to 9. And Pearl will have officers watching out for trick or treaters from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
All other surrounding towns in the surrounding Metro area are going ahead with plans on Wednesday. They are as follows:
- Richland- Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods
- Clinton- Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods
- Flowood-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods
- Ridgeland-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods
- Brandon-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods
- Madison-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods
- Byram-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods
