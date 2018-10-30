Local News

Trick or treat hours around the Metro

Pearl and Jackson celebrate tonight

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 11:26 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 11:26 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Due to inclement weather some areas have revised plans for Halloween.

Pearl and Jackson will hold trick or treating hour tonight, Tuesday, October 30.

Jackson's hours are from 4 to 9. And Pearl will have officers watching out for trick or treaters from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

All other surrounding towns in the surrounding Metro area are going ahead with plans on Wednesday. They are as follows:

  • Richland- Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods
  • Clinton- Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods
  • Flowood-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods
  • Ridgeland-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods
  • Brandon-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods
  • Madison-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods
  • Byram-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods

Tune in to WJTV 12's noon newscast, our Katey Roh will have the latest information.


 

