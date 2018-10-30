Trick or treat hours around the Metro

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Due to inclement weather some areas have revised plans for Halloween.

Pearl and Jackson will hold trick or treating hour tonight, Tuesday, October 30.

Jackson's hours are from 4 to 9. And Pearl will have officers watching out for trick or treaters from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

All other surrounding towns in the surrounding Metro area are going ahead with plans on Wednesday. They are as follows:

Richland- Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods

Clinton- Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods

Flowood-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods

Ridgeland-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods

Brandon-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods

Madison-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods

Byram-Halloween will be celebrated on Wednesday, hours are up to individuals and neighborhoods

