RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in Ridgeland celebrated Halloween a little early at Township Colony on Saturday.

The rain didn’t keep kids from dressing up in their favorite costumes and trick-or-treating at this year’s Trick Street.

Kids of all ages were excited to grab candy and other sweet treats from shop owners. Some stores also gave away special discounts to adults.

Witches and superheroes seemed to be the most popular costume at the event. The trick-or-treaters shared what they’re looking forward to this Halloween.

“The costumes and the candy.”

“The candy.”

“The M&M’s.”

“The Candy!”

“Kit Kats and Reese’s.”

“Trick-or-treating!”