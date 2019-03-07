Trooper saves woman from submerged car

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MHP Trooper Robert Taylor Shows

PIKE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - A Pike County woman is alive today thanks to the actions of an MHP trooper.

This past Monday, Trooper Robert Taylor Shows went to a crash scene. When he got there, he saw a car halfway under the water with a woman inside slumped over.

Shows knocked out the rear glass and worked his way down in order to free the woman’s foot which was trapped under a floorboard. The trooper got her to safety. She was transported to UMMC in Jackson and is in stable condition.

The rescue happened almost a year to the day Shows was sworn in as a trooper.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher has high praise for the young man.

“Thank God for men and women like Trooper Shows who selflessly serve a cause bigger than themselves. Underpaid and certainly underappreciated, they continue to do the job no matter what the obstacle or the risk,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher.

MHP Colonel Chris Gillard says the outcome could’ve been much different.

Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Colonel Chris Gillard added, “Because of Trooper Shows selfless actions, a life was saved and a family was spared the grim news that their loved one wouldn't be returning home that night. This is the very reason why we train hard, for the known and unknown. Each day, committed officers across this country carry out their duties by serving with a purpose. They do not do it for recognition or money. An officer’s value to society is priceless.”



