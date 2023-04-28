PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to two fatal crashes in Mississippi this week.

The first crash happened on Highway 98 in Walthall County on Tuesday, April 25.

Troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 70-year-old Gene Quinn, of Tylertown, was traveling north on Creek School Road. They said his vehicle collided with a 2014 Dodge Journey, driven by 29-year-old Markeisha Hosey, of Tylertown, that was traveling west on the highway.

Quinn died at the scene.

The second crash happened on Highway 44 in Pike County on Wednesday, April 26.

Troopers said a 1995 GMC pickup, driven by 75-year-old Ben Andrews, of McComb, was traveling east on the highway when the vehicle left the road, hit a telephone pole and ovetruned.

Andrews died at the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation by MHP.