Truck club donates bikes to Jackson students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local truck club “Lit ‘N Lifted” donated bikes to eight Jackson schools in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The club wanted to give back to the community, so they put their money together to buy bikes and delivered them to the schools. Two North Jackson siblings were chosen to received bikes from the club after losing their mother last year.

“We just wanted to give back to the community and put a positive image out there other than what we see everyday in Jackson,” stated the founder of the club, Terrell Madison.

The group said they hope to organize more giveaways.