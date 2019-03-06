Truck runs through home, pins child against a wall Video

OSCEOLA, Ark - An Arkansas man faces charges after authorities say his truck crashed through a family’s home.

The crash put a six-year-old girl in the hospital. Shay Arthur spoke to the girl's family.

A large, white Chevy pickup partially inside a home. Cary Enmon was laying in the bed where the wheels were.

"I hurt all over." His injuries are startling ... black eyes, a broken nose, bruises all over.

"Right there."

His head heavily bandaged after it was cut open.

"I think they might've said 100 staples in my head."

A blue tarp covers the hole in Enmon's house off west county road 860 outside Osceola, Arkansas. Friday night, Enmon's six-year-old daughter, Faith, wasn't feeling well. She asked her dad to lay down with her.

"So I went and laid in bed with her. I fell asleep. All I remember is waking up, being under the truck, looking over at her being pinned up between the tire and the wall."

Enmon saying he went in and out of consciousness, but his wife Patches and their other daughter also asleep, just feet away, in the room at the time of the crash..

"We heard it all. The smell of the truck and everything. And my little girl was pinned between the front of his truck and the bedroom wall."

Through tears, telling us she saw Dylan Bryeans behind the wheel.

"And I beat on his truck, I begged him to help me get her out and he said a few ugly words to me and he took off running."

Faith and her father were able to get away from the truck. Doctors now closely monitoring the little girl.

"She was just diagnosed this morning with meningitis."

She has cuts, bruises, has lost hearing in one ear, the crash causing her eyes to cross.

"She's still got fluid leaking out of her ears."

The Mississippi County Sheriff saying Bryeans was found several hours later walking in a nearby community. he's charged with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

No one answered at an address listed for him today. The Enmon family, while thankful to be alive, want Bryeans to be held accountable.

"That's supposed to be your safe place and he's taken it from my kids. I don't want him to just get away with a slap on the wrist. I want him to have to face what he has caused my family."

The Enmon family says the six-year-old can recognize people and talk but has a long road to recovery.

