Trump increases tax on China imports to 25% to encourage buying in "good old USA"

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJTV) - China's vice premier says China and the United States will hold another round of trade talks in Beijing, after negotiations this week failed to result in a deal.

President Trump is making good on his promise to increase tariffs on $200 billion dollars' worth of Chinese imports, in order to increase the sale and manufacturing of made-in-America goods

China is so far taking a wait-and-see approach, following the latest negotiation attempts in the trade war with Washington.

On Friday, the US increased tariffs to 25-percent, from 10 percent, for some $200 billion dollars' worth of chinese goods.

The so-called trade war is now said by some to threaten a hike in the cost of goods, as importers will pay the tariff, but they will pass that cost along to the final consumer.

On Saturday, the president tweeted ''such an easy way to avoid tariffs? Make or produce your goods and products in the good old USA. It's very simple!''