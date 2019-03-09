Trump visits southeast Alabama Video

LEE COUNTY, Ala - President Trump on the ground in Alabama and Georgia Friday, surveying the damage from the deadliest tornado outbreak in nearly six years.

Kristen Holmes has more on the presidential visit as the community mourns the 23 lives lost.

In Alabama, touring 'ground zero' of Sunday's deadly tornado outbreak. The first family toured parts of Lee County and met with the people affected by the E-F4 tornado as well as the families who lost loved ones.

The President spent time with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and first responders, reiterating his commitment to with the recovery process.

President Trump declared the situation a 'major disaster', ordering federal aid to the state.

Flags are flying at half staff across Alabama until sundown Sunday, honoring the lives lost ranging in age from six to 89.

The youngest victim 6-year-old Armando Hernandez as resident grieve and begin the process of recovery. They are facing another threat of severe weather this weekend, though experts say the danger is not as great as last weekend.

