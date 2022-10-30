PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday.

Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Children still came out in their costumes with buckets, bags and pockets to collect as much candy as they could.

A group dressed up as the popular Sanderson Sisters greeted the kids with giggles and magic.

“Mary’s been saying she smells the children, but she said she can’t quite see them yet because of the costumes. The costumes are getting in the way. Yes, but don’t worry. We will find them,” one sister said.

The food court was filled with witches, princesses, monsters and clowns.