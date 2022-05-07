JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A trustee was confirmed to fill the open Ward 7 seat of the Jackson-Hinds Library System.

The Northside Sun reported Peyton Smith, 36, volunteered for the position. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba nominated him and the City Council confirmed him as a trustee on Tuesday, April 26.

Smith is a Belhaven resident and a partner with Forman Watkins & Krutz. He grew up in Northeast Jackson and went attended Jackson Academy. Smith said he grew up visiting Jackson-Hinds libraries, and still does with his family. He said he hopes to learn about the library system’s issues in order to help resolve them.

According to the newspaper, there are seven seats that remain vacant on the 14-member board. The board is responsible for making decision about the library system and approving expenses.