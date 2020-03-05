Trustmark holds groundbreaking for Brandon branch

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thursday, Trustmark held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its full-service office in Brandon.

The new branch will be located at 1363 West Government Street. It is scheduled to open in November of 2020.

Local community leaders, business owners, architectural designers, construction managers, and Trustmark executive officers who helped turn the first ceremonial shovels of dirt to kick-off the building project were at the groundbreaking.

“We’ve been part of the Rankin County market for over 100 years, and today’s groundbreaking represents our continued commitment to making a significant investment in this community,” stated Art Stevens, Trustmark Retail Banking President. “The construction of Trustmark Brandon serves as a testament to Rankin County, its flourishing economy and the great things happening in this area.”

The two-story, 10,300 square foot financial center will be home to over 30 Trustmark associates. Modern in design, Trustmark’s Brandon office will provide full-service retail banking, as well as Tailored Wealth, commercial lending and mortgage banking services. Design for the new branch comes from Canizaro Cawthon Davis Architecture, and W.G Yates & Sons Construction Company will serve as the contractor. The new office will feature one of Trustmark’s new and efficient customer offerings, myTeller® Interactive Teller Machine, which allows customers to experience face-to-face interactions with a teller through audio/video delivery. myTeller offers many added benefits, including extended banking hours of Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., functioning as a traditional ATM for convenient 24/7 banking and offering same-day credit for most deposits made by 9 p.m. on weeknights. Trustmark

“We are excited to announce our plans for a new office and location in the Brandon market,” stated Hal Williams, Trustmark Rankin County President. “This location will not only provide us with a convenient and central location to service the needs of our valued customers, it will also help us to continue to cultivate and strengthen our relationships in the Rankin County area.”