NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The owners of Truth Lounge filed a lawsuit against Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and 15 unnamed individuals.

The Natchez Democrat reported Gibson is being sued individually and not in his capacity as mayor.

The lawsuit stems from an October 14 special meeting where city leaders decided to close Truth Lounge pending a public hearing. The business, located on Franklin Street, was ordered to close after an early morning fight on Saturday, October 14.

City leaders said the fight overwhelmed Natchez police and Adams County deputies.

The lawsuit, which was filed on October 23, claims the mayor and the other defendants had “unofficial” conversations and meetings about Truth Lounge. The suit stated that the defendants decided to block off areas where the patrons parked to reduce the number of people at the lounge.

According to the lawsuit, the actions by the defendants would cause Truth Lounge to lose revenues and profits.

On October 19, an Adams County judge ordered the business to reopen until further notice from the court. A hearing has been set for November 21 in the Sixth District Circuit Court.

The newspaper said Gibson was not immediately available for comment.