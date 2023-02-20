JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of guns confiscated by TSA agents at U.S. airport set a record in 2022.

A total of 6,542 guns were confiscated at U.S. checkpoints with 24 intercepted at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers Airport last year.

Of the firearms confiscated across the nation last year, 88% were loaded with ammunition.

Mark Howell is the regional spokesperson for TSA. He says the numbers are troubling, but they have a plan in place to combat the problem and increase productivity.

“The numbers continue to rise year over year for the last decade. If you go back a decade, we’ve seen four times more guns last year than we did a decade ago. We’re continuing to expand the use of technology across the United States that not only improves security but brings efficiency to security checkpoints as well,” he said.

Increased signage at airports, outreach programs and talking to firearm sellers are a few ways TSA is making progress in keeping firearms away at airports.