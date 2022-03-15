JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, March 15, the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) announced the launch of a new type of TSA PreCheck enrollment initiative. The initiative will begin at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) on Thursday, March 17.

IDEMIA I&S North America will bring the TSA PreCheck enrollment to travelers as they depart for trips. JMAA officials said this will facilitate better access and awareness of TSA PreCheck.

“This is absolutely a game changer for enrollment efficiencies, and we are incredibly excited to roll it out this week at JAN Airport in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Lisa Sullivan, SVP, Travel and Transport for IDEMIA I&S North America. “We are giving passengers greater access and flexibility, making the whole process easier, quicker, and more efficient. Passenger education is a priority for this initiative and key to its success, so we

are working closely with our enrollment agents and brand ambassadors who will be stationed throughout the airport in easy-to-spot uniforms to increase awareness, encourage passengers to enroll and answer any questions.”

The new enrollment initiative at JAN Airport will be tested across three operational scenarios to evaluate various locations in the airport: pre-security, post-security and in the gate area.

Beginning March 17 and running through March 28, IDEMIA enrollment teams stationed throughout JAN airport will manage mobile carts equipped to enroll passengers for TSA PreCheck in five minutes or less. Most passengers will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days.