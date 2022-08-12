JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Series will be held in Jackson on October 8.

The event will take place at 7:50 a.m. at the District at Eastover, located at 1250 Eastover Drive.

The series was created to honor the life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on September 11, 2001. He strapped on his gear and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

Supporting the foundation helps provide support to family members of the military and first responders.

Runners can register online and pickup their packets on Friday, October 7 at Cultivation Food Hall. Runners are asked to arrive between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. the day of the 5K Run & Walk.